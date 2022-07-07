Man killed in crash on Golden Highway

Hunter Valley Police District officers are investigating after a man died in a crash last night on the Golden Highway.

Just after 7pm, emergency services were called to the highway at Sandy Hollow after a vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to a stop.

The male driver and the only person in the vehicle died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 40s.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.