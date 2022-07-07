Pair rushed to hospital with burns following hotel fire at Warners Bay

Two people are being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a hotel in Warners Bay on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Hillsborough Road around 11:30am to reports of a gas fire at the venue.

Fire and Rescue crews were able to get the situation under control, meantime, five ambulances were rushed to the scene.

Paramedics assessed four patients, including a man believed to be in his 50s who was suffering from significant burns to his forearms, chest and head.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition, along with a man in his 20s who had also sustained burns to his arms, chest and neck, but remained in a stable condition.