Relief for Bee Keepers

There will be some relief for registered beekeepers with the announcement of an $18 million dollar compensation package for those affected by the Varroa Mite outbreak.

Under an agreement reached by government and industry officials, commercial registered beekeepers will be reimbursed for equipment, hives and bees that need to be destroyed in the eradication process.

Varroa mite was first detected at Newcastle Port two weeks ago and is the single biggest threat to the honey bee and pollination industry in Australia.