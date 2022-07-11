Multi-Vehicle Crash At Tarro Leaves Woman In Hospital

A multi-vehicle smash at Tarro left a woman in hospital and the roads backed up from Beresfield to Hexham this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to initial reports of an accident involving five cars and a truck shortly after 1pm.

NSW Ambulance confirmed two road crews and two Inspectors were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics treated two women, both believed to be in their 40s for minor injuries, one of whom was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further assessment.

The New England Highway was partially closed with only one eastbound lane open past Anderson Drive until about 2.30pm when the site was finally cleared.