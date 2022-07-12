Boil Water Alert for Broke residents

A Boil Water Alert is in place for residents in Broke until further notice.

Singleton Council has made temporary repairs to the broken water pipelines to Broke and today Council crews will commence charging those lines.

That means, the mains will be flushed to remove any contamination until water quality is within acceptable limits. Residents may see portable standpipes discharging water from the system around the town.

All water supplied to Broke may be contaminated which was prompted the Boil Water Alert until further notice. The water is unsafe to drink and residents should follow NSW health advice: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/…/Pages/bwa-what-to-do.aspx

Council apologise for any inconvenience caused by these activities. Further the water may have higher than normal chlorine levels during this period.

Please contact Council by phone immediately if you identify any leaks or damage to the water system so we can address this on T 02 6578 7290.

NSW Health advice for Boil Water Alert:

Water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe. Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this. Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.

Everyone, particularly people caring for young children, should be careful to avoid scalding, when you are heating and then cooling the water.

Bottled water or cool boiled water should be used for drinking, washing uncooked food (e.g. salad vegetables and fruit), making ice, cleaning teeth, gargling and pet’s drinking water.

Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher. Children should take bottled water or cool boiled water to school. Infant formula should be made with cooled boiled water.

Tap water is safe for bathing. There is a potential risk if water is swallowed during washing and bathing. Parents and carers could consider a sponge bath for children as an alternative.

If you cannot boil the water, unscented household bleach (containing 4% – 5% available chlorine) may be used. Add 2 drops of bleach to 1 litre of water (or 4 drops if the water is cloudy), mix well, and allow to stand for 30 minutes before use.​