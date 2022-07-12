Man Arrested After Alleged Break And Enter At Rutherford

A man will face court today after being charged with break and enter, drug and traffic offences at Rutherford.

Just after 4am last Saturday, three people broke into a four-wheel drive equipment store on Mustang Drive where several items were stolen.

Investigators believe the trio drove to the store in a Ford Territory with stolen number plates registered to another vehicle.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District stopped a vehicle of the same make travelling along the New England Highway at Rutherford around 11am yesterday.

They spoke to the driver – a 42-year-old man – and, following inquiries relating to the break and enter offence, he was arrested.

A search of the man and allegedly turned up methylamphetamine, and it was also discovered his license was disqualified.

He was taken to Maitland Police Station and charged with:

• aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal <$60000,

• drive motor vehicle during disqualification period,

• use class A vehicle displaying altered number-plate,

• drive motor vehicle during disqualification period – 2nd offence, and

• possess prohibited drug.

The Rutherford man has been bail refused to appear at Maitland Local Court today.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.