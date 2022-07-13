Gwandalan Man Charged With Possession Of Child Abuse Material

Australian Federal Police have charged a man with possession of child abuse material just south of Lake Macquarie this week.

The AFP began investigations in February this year, after being passed a report by United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the content being uploaded to the Google Drive platform.

Officers raided a Gwandalan home yesterday where they seized two devices suspected to contain child abuse material and arrested a 37-year-old man.

He appeared at Wyong Local Court after being charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material, contrary to section 91H of the Crimes Act 1990 (NSW).

The offence carries a maximum 10 year stint behind bars.

AFP Detective Superintendent Craig Bellis said this investigation was a timely reminder that those who commit these vile crimes are in the sights of the AFP.

“AFP Child Protection investigators work around the clock to combat the exploitation and abuse of children,” Det-Supt Bellis said.

“The community can be assured that those who are identified as taking part in these abhorrent crimes will not get away with it – we will find you.”

Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.accce.gov.au/report.

If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.