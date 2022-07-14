Elderly woman escapes house fire through window

An elderly woman escaped a house fire at Edgeworth by climbing out a window last night.

Around 20 fire fighters from Cardiff, Minmi and West Wallsend Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the house on Ridley Street just after 7pm after reports of a house being well alight.

It’s understood the elderly occupant escaped through a window.

She was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Adam Dewberry said they’re investigating the cause of the fire that took about an hour for crews to extinguish.

“It took firefighters approximately an hour to bring the fire under control.”

“It’s a timely reminder that working smoke alarms do save lives. You will not smell smoke when you’re asleep so make sure you have a working smoke alarm fitted to your property,” Inspector Dewberry.

Image: Cardiff Fire and Rescue NSW Facebook