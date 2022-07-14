New England Highway closed tonight at Golden Highway near Singleton

A fix for one of the most notorious choke points between Maitland and Singleton will get underway tonight.

The New England Highway will be closed near Whittingham at Singleton so night work can be carried out near the intersection with the Golden Highway.

Work will involve installing 12 concrete bridge beams that will form the new overpass bridge across the New England Highway.

The New England Highway will be closed from 6pm Thursday 14 July to 5am Friday 15 July to complete the work which is expected to be done in one shift, depending on the weather.

Motorists will be detoured via Range Road and the Golden Highway, adding around 10 minutes travel time.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.