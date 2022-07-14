Two people, already charged over break-ins, caught trying rob other businesses at Georgetown

Newcastle Police have caught two people allegedly in the process of choosing which stores to rob.

At about 7.30 on Monday night officers say they were watching a male and a female at Georgetown and suspected they were in fact casing the area.

Checks revealed the pair were wanted for a slew of alleged break-ins and thefts, and for causing malicious damage at Wallsend, Broadmeadow and Charlestown over the last few weeks.

What’s more, both were being supervised by Community Corrections with the man on conditional bail at the time.

They were arrested and taken back to Waratah Police Station where they were refused bail.

It’s expected they will front court at a later date.