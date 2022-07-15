Coal trains slowly getting back on the tracks

Coal trains resumed on the Hunter Valley rail network last night as the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) starts to slowly resume services across the network.

The network was closed on July 5th due to heavy rainfall causing widespread flooding in Maitland and surrounds.

The State Emergency Service opened the floodgates at Maitland Station earlier this week so the ARTC and their contractors have been working on assessing damage to the track and reinstating signaling and track equipment.

Coal trains delivering to local power stations were the first to run last night, more coal trains are expected to run today.

Other train services including grain and other goods are expected to resume over the weekend.

When it comes to passenger trains, they’re not running between the Newcastle Interchange, Scone and Dungog due to flooding. Limited buses are running between Newcastle Interchange and Maitland. Buses also replace trains between Maitland, Scone and Dungog.

Wayne Johnson, ARTC Group Executive Hunter Valley network said they’re pleased to have trains slowly getting back to normal.

“Getting services back so soon is testament to outstanding work by our team and our contractors, showing commendable resilience in extremely difficult working conditions,”

“We have prioritised coal trains as the first trains to resume service given the importance of resuming supply to power stations, with agricultural products for food production to commence soon after.”

“ARTC would like to thank our customers and the local community for their patience during this disruption to normal services.”

“We would also like to thank local authorities including Maitland City Council, Transport for NSW, with a special call out to the NSW Police and the State Emergency Service, for their co-operation during this difficult period.”