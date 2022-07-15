Flood recovery centres open over the weekend for assistance

Resilience NSW have established Flood Recovery Centres across affected areas of the Hunter.

A number of government agencies, including housing, Service NSW and Services Australia will be on hand, as well as community organisations and welfare bodies.

Across the weekend, the local centres will be operating at Bulga Communtiy Centre and Wollombi Community Hall from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and Putty Hall from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

The last of the evacuation centres were closed this week as the flood waters around the region continue to recede, unveiling a complex clean-up operation.

For those who can’t access a Recovery or Service NSW Centre are being encouraged to get assistance remotely by calling 14 77 88.

Image: Hunter SES