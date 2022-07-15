Man Nabbed After Alleged Break-Ins At Merewether

A police investigation into spate of break and enters in Newcastle led to an arrest on Friday.

The cluster of break-ins around Merewether took place over the last two days and it didn’t take officers long to identify a suspect.

Around 11:40am on Friday, they tracked down the alleged offender in Hamilton South.

The man hotfooted it from the pursuing officers who lost sight of him, but managed to pick up the trail again and arrest him not long after.

He is facing multiple aggravated break and enter charges and is also in hot water for breaching a curfew imposed under bail conditions.