Australian former professional rugby league footballer, Mark “SPUDD” Carroll said New South Wales fell to an inspired Queensland side 22-12, in what is sure to be an Origin classic, the Blues couldn’t hold onto a narrow half-time lead, ultimately overpowered by a fired-up Maroons outfit.

Richard King spoke to Mark “SPUDD” Carroll on his thoughts on NRL State of Origin Game 3.

