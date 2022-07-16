Final hammer falls on new bridge at Greta

The final hammer has fallen on the new Anvil Creek Bridge on Nelson Street in Greta.

The around $2 million project was made possible thanks to a $690,800 contribution from the Australian Government under its Bridges Renewal Program, and a $1.3 million contribution from Cessnock City Council.

The new concrete bridge is very different to what locals remember which was a single-lane timber bridge with a heavy vehicle load limit and no pedestrian access.

Now the bridge is a 24-metre-long, two-lane concrete bridge with 200 metres of upgraded road pavement on both sides with a 2.5-metre-wide pedestrian pathway which provides safe and easy access to the train station.

Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi said the new bridge provides a safer trip for motorists with a bridge built to last.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring people get home safe and sound at the end of each road trip, whether it’s just a quick run to the local shops or an interstate freight haul.

“That’s why our Government is committed to building a better future for the Hunter Region and for all Australians by delivering infrastructure like this new Anvil Creek Bridge.”

Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the new bridge is an important asset for the Greta community as a vital road link to major transport routes between greater Cessnock and the upper Hunter Valley.

“The new Anvil Creek Bridge has a life expectancy of 100 years and has removed all the safety risks that were associated with the old timber bridge, which is just fantastic.”

“With an increased clearance above the Anvil Creek waterway, the new bridge will also decrease the prevalence of flooding upstream and allow a less restricted flow of water downstream.”