Lights, Camera, Action On Upgrades To Cessnock Performing Arts Centre

Robert Maginnity Vicki Sienczuk John Moores Benjamin Franklin Taylor Martin Darrylen Allan celebrate the funding announcement

A $1.3-million cheque has been written for the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.

The cash is from the NSW Government and will go towards upgrades to the ground floor, which includes the relocation of the box office, a newly created 67m² retail space, an administration office and accessibility improvements.

Deputy Mayor John Moores said the funding was an important boost that would reshape an historic Cessnock building.

“I have seen this building transformed from a furniture shop to an arts centre,” Cr Moores said.

“It is wonderful to see this building transforming yet again, this time to expand its capacity to host and support the creative arts in Cessnock.”

The front of house areas aren’t the only places getting an upgrade, with the Centre also receiving $181,000 to upgrade its stage lighting.

It’s been a big week for arts in the Hunter, with the historic Victoria Theatre in Newcastle also receiving $4-million to reinvigorate the deteriorating venue.

They’re two of 23 projects across the state being funded under the Creative Capital Program.