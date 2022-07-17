More Properties In Cessnock Given All Clear To Return After Floods

For most people in flood affected parts of the Hunter clean up has already begun, but for others they are only just being allowed back home to assess the damage.

Today the State Emergency Service gave the all clear to return with caution to 5551 George Downes Drive at Bucketty and 912 Murrays Run Road at Laguna.

The small pockets within the Cessnock LGA were among those under evacuation orders, as the nearby Wollombi Brook surged above historic peaks and heavy rain saw low-lying areas submerged.

More than a week on from the height of the destruction and the SES says the threat to the properties has reduced enough for people to return.

But they are advising locals take care, as flood damage can be widespread.

What you need to do:

• Drive slowly, plan your route carefully to avoid any flooded

roads and allow extra travel time. Damage to roads, bridges

or buildings caused by flooding and landslip may still exist in

your area.

• Be aware of road hazards including mud and debris.

• Remain vigilant as there could still be water in low lying areas.

• Take care as local roads could still have water over them.

• Check in on your neighbours if safe to do so.

• Check on animals and livestock.

If your property has been affected by floodwater

• Make sure your property is safe before entering. Check for

damage to windows, walls and the roof and be careful of

potential dangers including asbestos.

• Make sure the electricity and gas are turned off before going

inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings.

• If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical

hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are

water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a

qualified electrician before use.

• Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to

floodwater should be inspected for safety before use.

• Wear suitable protective clothing, including boots and gloves

when cleaning up.

• Sandbags that have been in contact with floodwater need to

be thrown away. Sturdy gloves should be worn when handling

wet sandbags as they can contain chemicals, waste, and

diseases.

• Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards.

• Never eat food which has been in contact with floodwater.

• Only use clean utensils and personal items.