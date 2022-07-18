Trio Charged With Drug Supply Offences In Shoal Bay

Police have landed a blow in their fight to stem the supply of illicit drugs in the Hunter with a trio of alleged cocaine dealers to face charges in court.

Investigations into reports of drug supply at a licenced premises on Shoal Bay Road at Nelson Bay sparked an entire strike force operation, led by officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, which has been working methodically since February this year.

After months of work officers were finally able to strike last Thursday morning, arresting two men – both aged 42 – along with a 32-year-old woman.

One of the 42-year-old men was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug, the other 42-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman were each charged with one count each of the same offence.

They were granted strict conditional bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 8 August 2022.

Investigations by Strike Force Goondi are ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.