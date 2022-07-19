Wests Newcastle To Launch Cashless Pokies Trial Next Month

Slot machines at Wests Newcastle will go cashless next month under a test run of changes aimed at cracking down on money laundering.

The 12-week trial has been in the works for over a year after securing the backing of the gambling lobby.

Last year, Wests agreed to partner with Aristocrat Gaming to host the trial in what is one of the largest clubs in country.

New tech rolling out to a number of pokies at the New Lambton venue will link a players’ mobile phone to the machine allowing them to transfer money directly.

The opt-in digital wallet will need to be connected to a valid ID and bank account.

It will also include a raft of measures to reduce the harm of gambling addictions such as spending and time limits, while in some cases players will need to leave the gaming room to transfer funds.