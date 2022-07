A man has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hosptial after a serious car crash in the Hunter Valley this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Merriwa just after 2:15pm and carried out treatment on the 83-year-old driver after he collided with a power pole.

He was suffering serious chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries and was transported to nearby Denman, where the Wespac Rescue Helicopter was waiting.

The team transported the man to the JOHN HUNTER in a serious but stable condition.