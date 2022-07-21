Man accused of stabbing brother in the neck pleads not guilty

A man accused of stabbing his brother in the neck will find out his trial date next week.

Damon Merrick pleaded not guilty when he appeared via audio visual link in Newcastle District Court yesterday from Cessnock Correctional Centre.

He’s charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless wounding over allegedly stabbing his brother on 20th January this year.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say emergency services were called to Brook Street after reports a 47-year-old has been stabbed in the neck and drove himself to hospital.

He was last reported to be in a critical but stable condition when he was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital.

A trial date will be set down next week.