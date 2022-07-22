Bushfire Risk Management Plan for the Hunter up for comment

After a horrid 2019 bushfire season with the biggest forest fire in Australian history that threatened the edges of the Hunter Valley, a new process for mapping, analysing and addressing bushfire risk is up for public comment.

Residents in the Lower Hunter, specifically in Maitland, Dungog, Port Stephens and Cessnock are being encouraged to have their say on the Lower Hunter Bush Fire Management Committee’s updated Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP).

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the Lower Hunter is the first area in NSW to use a new process for mapping, analysing and addressing bush fire risk.

“The NSW Bushfire Inquiry following the 2019/20 Black Summer recommended implementing this new process for bush fire risk management planning, which incorporates new modelling and methods for assessing the danger to people and property,” Taylor Martin said.

Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the local knowledge and insights of residents would form an invaluable part of the BFRMP.

“I’m encouraging everyone interested to view the draft plan and provide their feedback on how we can effectively prepare for when a bush fire does occur,” Dave Layzell said.

The Lower Hunter draft BFRMP is now on public exhibition for 42 days, online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, and available to view at local council offices and Fire Control Centres.

The BFRMP is a partnership between the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation, local councils and other key stakeholders.