Preferred route for Charlestown to Fernleigh Track shared path unveiled

Charlestown will soon be linked to the Fernleigh Track as council get the wheels moving on a shared path between the two popular destinations.

Tow proposed routes were put out for community consultation, with Council now landing on a preferred route, after more than 50 per cent of respondents chose it over the other.

The path will run from the corner of Frederick Street and the Pacific Highway at Charlestown and will wind through Milson Street, Kaleen Street and Flora Close, before the final stretch extends along Lonus Avenue and Kopa Street at Whitebridge where it will connect to the Fernleigh Track.

Lake Macquarie Council says planning is expected to be complete by July next year.