Hunter told to brace for the approaching peak of third COVID-19 wave

The number of recorded COVID-19 cases across the Hunter New England Health District continues to rise, as the region braces for the peak of the third wave.

On Friday, across the state, there were almost 19,000 new infections, up from almost 14,000 in the 24 hours before that.

Locally there are 82 people being cared for in hospital with the virus, five of those in intensive care.

Dr Lee Fong from the Hunter GP Association says he expects the next few weeks to be tough.

“Are we going to be able to face this? Yes, I think we are.

“We are going to get through it, we always have and I don’t think it is going to be any different this time.

“Is it going to be hard? Absolutely. Should everyone pull out all the stops to do their bit? Yes.

“To help alleviate the pressure, the message is not new.

“If you’re eligible for a booster, get the booster. If you haven’t had a flu vaccine, go and get a flu vaccine. If you can socially distance, do it. If you’re inside in an environment where you can’t distance, wear a mask.

“It’s not that hard,” Dr Fong said.

In some positive news on the other virus front, Influenza cases have decreased and health authorities believe it could suggest the season has peaked.