Fire and Rescue NSW have saved a property in the HUNTER overnight.

About 2am on Saturday, Singleton crews along with police were called to reports of a blaze which had taken hold of a shed.

When they arrived they found a vehicle alight in the shed and got to work on dousing the blaze.

Their quick work and extensive skill set meant they were able to extinguish the flames and prevent extensive damage to the surrounds.

Image: Fire and Rescue Singleton.