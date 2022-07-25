Gang Attack Woman’s Car With Pipes At Raymond Terrace

Port Stephens-Hunter police are looking into reports of a terrifying attack on a food delivery driver’s car by a gang of armed men at Raymond Terrace over the weekend.

The 20-year-old woman was parked on Thomas Street delivering food to a nearby home around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 23rd when a group of unknown men appeared and allegedly began laying into the vehicle with pipes.

After causing significant damage the gang fled on foot.

The woman was unhurt and the incident was reported to police.

An investigation has now been launched into the malicious damage and officers are appealing for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.