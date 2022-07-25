Salt Ash Air Weapons Range training program underway

Training for fighter jet air crew kicks off at the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range today.

Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft will fly in from RAAF Base Williamtown for the training from today until Friday 19 August on weekdays between 9am and 5pm.

Commander Air Combat Group, Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Tim Alsop said residents living in East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage can expect the range to be used consistently throughout this period.

“Aircrew always minimise their use of the range; once proficiency has been attained, they move onto the next stage of their course,” AIRCDRE Alsop said.

“Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary air to ground training that is employed at SAAWR,’’ he said.

“There is currently no programed training scheduled for F-35A Lightning II aircraft on SAAWR. We will advise if the program changes,” AIRCDRE Alsop said.

“PC-21 aircraft also operate intermittently on the range, in support of Number Four Squadron combat control and joint terminal attack training,’’ he said.

AIRCDRE Alsop said every effort was made to minimise any inconvenience to residents during SAAWR training and advised the range schedule could change at short notice due to weather or operational considerations.

Members of the community seeking further information are invited to call 1800 033 200, or refer to https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations or https://aircraftnoisemap.airforce.gov.au/assets/site.html?806#base/1.

Image: A Hawk 127 (A27-07) from No 76 Squadron takes off from RAAF Base Williamtown_CPL Melina Young