12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Shortland

Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing 12-year-old from Shortland.

Alexis Perry has not been seen since Sunday, July 24 and is known to frequent Stockton and Mayfield.

She is described as being a caucasian female, between 160 and 165 centimetres tall, with dark shoulder length hair, blue eyes and slim build.

Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts and are calling for public assistance.

If you have any information that may help locate Alexis, please call Waratah or Newcastle Police Station, or Crime Stoppers and quote event number E 89750348.