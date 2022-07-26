Second Body Found In Surf South Of Catherine Hill Bay

A land, air and sea search for a man off Catherine Hill Bay has ended in tragedy.

The discovery of a body – believed to be that of a woman in her 80s – at Moonee Beach around 2:30 yesterday afternoon prompted an full scale emergency response to locate her elderly companion.

At about 10 o’clock this morning, PolAir patrolling the area located the body of a man offshore – about 2.5km south of Birdie Beach – which was recovered by officers attached the Marine Area Command a short time later.

While the man is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be the missing man who is aged in his 70s. The woman’s identity is also yet to be formally confirmed.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.