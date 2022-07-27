Driver of a getaway car used in armed robbery at Stockton charged

The alleged driver of the getaway car used in a robbery at Stockton in 2019 has been charged.

Back in June 2019, two masked men went into a business on Fullerton Street at about 11:30pm and threatened the employees while armed with a firearm and a tomahawk. The men assaulted the employees demanding money from the till and other items.

They then fled in a stolen car which was later found burnt out on Pitt Street.

The two employees suffered minor injuries and have since recovered.

Newcastle City Police District officers conducted initial investigations before the matter was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, who commenced investigations under Strike Force Hawksview.

Two men aged 35 and 26 have already been charged over their alleged involvement and remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries, a 33-year-old man was transferred from a correctional centre at Bathurst, to Bathurst Police Station, on 13 July and charged with robbery while armed with dangerous weapon and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Local Court later this month.

Inquiries under Strike Force Hawksview continue.