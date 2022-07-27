Police launch critical incident after elderly man dies in Newcastle

Police have launched a critical incident inquiry following the death of a man in Newcastle overnight.

Newcastle City Police District officers were called to Bar beach just after 7:45pm following reports of concern for a man’s welfare.

Officers tried to speak with the 78-year-old man when they arrived before he fell from a cliff.

A critical incident team from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will be subject to an independent review and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.