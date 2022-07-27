Putty Road reopened to traffic as flood recovery continues

The flood recovery continues across the Hunter with another key transport route now back open after being damaged earlier this month.

Putty Road has reopened to vehicles under 12 tonnes after a number of landslips and other damage closed the road when the area was affected during the floods.

Motorists are being advised that although the road is open, repair works are still being undertaken at a number of points along the stretch between Milbrodale to Yengo Drive, with traffic controls in place

Works will continue to be carried out on certain sections of Putty Road from 7am to 3pm on weekdays and 7am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Pictured: Rock falls along Putty Road.