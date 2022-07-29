Pre-poll closes ahead of Singleton Local Government Election

Pre-poll for the Singleton Local Government Election has closed ahead of the official ballot tomorrow.

Almost 31 per cent of eligible voters have done so in the lead up, a further almost 7 per cent have sent back theirs through the post.

If you miss out on pre-polling today, the official ballot is on tomorrow and residents can cast theirs at ten booths across the LGA.

It’s the second time locals are having to cast their votes, after the Supreme Court found the December election was invalid after a glitch in the IVOTE online system.

Saturday voting locations can be found here.