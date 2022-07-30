Bee Keepers to be reimbursed hundreds

Recreational Bee Keepers will catch a break amid the devastation caused by the Varroa Mite outbreak.

The cost of bees and equipment that must be destroyed will be covered under a national response plan being rolled out across the state.

Registered keepers will be awarded $550 for each of the hives they must have destroyed in a bid to control the mite, while $200 be given to those who wish to retain their hardware and only euthanise their bees.

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders says the payments help support recreational beekeepers and acknowledge the critical role they have played helping to manage and contain the outbreak.

Varroa Mite was first discovered at Newcastle Port in June.

More information about the payments can be found on the Department Primary Industires NSW Website:

www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa