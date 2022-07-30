News, Uncategorized

Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs wont be tolerated says Police Boss

The new police commander of the Port Stephens’ and Hunter district has issued a stern warning to bikie gangs looking to operate on his turf.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey announced in May, he would bring a zero tolerance policy to outlaw motorcycle club activity when he took up the position in the command and he is following through.

Earlier this month his officers stopped a group of Bandidos who allegedly tore into Nelson Bay on motorcycles.

Police checks on their bikes showed defects while ones carried out on a vehicle travelling with them revealed is was unregistered.

Commander Humphrey said he has no time for such antics and anyone involved in them will be dealt with by the law.

 

 

 

