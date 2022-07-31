Votes continue to be counted for Singleton Local Government election

Election officials are expected to get started on counting votes again this morning, as Singleton Council hopefuls hang for a result of Saturday’s ballot.

As of 10:30pm, almost 6,000 of the up to 17,000 votes had been counted.

In the lead up almost 8,000 eligible voters had cast their ballot early, at either pre-poll or by returning them through the post.

It will hopefully be the last time the vote is held for a few years, after the Supreme Court threw out the December results due to a glitch in the iVOTE online system.

Thirteen people are vying for nine councillor positions. Mayor Sue Moore did not need to run for re-election.

Image: Singleton Council