Newcastle’s New Annual Festival to return in 2022

Newcastle’s flagship arts festival is set to return for its sophomore year next month.

The New Annual Festival will kick off with the opening of the Van Gough Alive Festival on September 22, showcasing dance, music, theatre, visual arts and Indigenous workshops at Foreshore Park.

From there the event will stretch through to October 2, with a number of free and ticketed shows throughout the city along the way.

It comes off the back of a successful inaugural event in 2021, bringing more than 30,000 people to the city, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

This year’s program features local and nationally renowned artists and is highlighted by 14 headline acts.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says it will be another major drawcard for the city.

“Our flagship cultural event provided an important economic boost across the arts, hospitality, and tourism sectors while also celebrating and showcasing our creative city.

“Hotel occupancy rates during the 2021 event increased by more twelve per cent, so there definitely is a visitation attraction component to people coming to the festival,” Cr Nelmes said.

The full program and ticket sales are available online now.

Pictured: Musician Jacob Ridgeway, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Creative Director at Tantrum Youth Arts Penelope Kentish, New Annual Curator Adrian Burnett and Artistic Director at Catapult Dance Cadi McCarthy. Image: 2HD/Jarrod Melmeth