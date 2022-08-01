Three Candidates Gain Early Lead In Singleton Polls With Counting To Continue Today

Three prospective Singleton Councillors are leading in the polls after the weekend’s do-over Local Government Election.

Independent Danny Thompson secured the greatest number of first preference votes when the tally was halted on Saturday night, with 17.61% of formal votes.

Malinda McLachlan of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers was next with 16.84 per cent, while Labor’s Tony Jarrett had 12.69 at that point.

There are 13 candidates jostling for nine positions after a glitch in the iVote system in the December vote was deemed by the NSW Supreme Court to be invalid.

Officials will continue totaling the ballots today when postal votes will be added to the mix, but it could take days for the official results to be revealed.