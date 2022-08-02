Kangaroo Joey Rescued At Maitland

A tiny kangaroo joey has spent a day on the job with Maitland Police after after being rescued.

The little bouncing bundle was delivered into the care of police yesterday by a local who had come across the abandoned joey.

It kept officers company while they carried out their duties at Maitland Police Station and waited for wildlife carers to collect the miniature marsupial.

The joey was kept warm and safe before being picked up and taken in by a wildlife foster carer who will provide it with a second chance at life.