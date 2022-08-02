Missing Port Stephens man’s family re-appeal for information

Police are desperately hoping a public appeal will turn up fresh leads in the disappearance of a man from Pindimar last year.

Allan Bentley was reported missing after he didn’t return home or show up to planned appointments and was last seen leaving his home on Pindimar Road on April 27, 2021.

Police say despite being a loner, the 63-year-old’s disappearance doesn’t add up.

A crucial piece of the investigative puzzle is also missing, with no trace of the van Mr Bentley was believed to have been driving at the time ever found.

Port Stephens Hunter Police Acting Superintendent Gerard Lawson says of the vehicle that it’s a unique car.

“It’s described as a Holden combo van, which is basically a Holden Barina with a large canopy back on it.

“The significant thing about that particular vehicle is that it had the words “catering” painted on the side because that is what he did for a living.

“That vehicle has not been seen and it has not been re-registered, so we are curious about where that car might be,” Supt Int Lawson said.

Allan’s sister Patricia Day spoke to the media on Tuesday morning, saying the situation is incredibly out of character.

“He lived off the grid so he has got no phone, no bank account and no way of anyone identifying him. I am sure he hasn’t gone missing, it’s either foul play or self-harm. He wouldn’t just go walk about.

With the spotlight on the case this Missing Persons Week — detectives are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Pictured: Acting Superintendent Gerard Lawson and Allan’s brother and sister, Patricia and Roy. Image: 2HD/Jarrod Melmeth