Woman killed in Upper Hunter crash

Detectives are investigating the cause of a single vehicle crash in the Upper Hunter on Friday night.

Emergency crews were alerted to the scene of the accident at Spring Ridge, about 60km south of Gunnedah, by another motorist shortly after 10pm.

A 19 year old female occupant of the Toyota Hilux ute died at the scene while a 20 year old man was assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospitalisation.

Police believe the vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to a stop.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist detectives to contact Gunnedah Police.