A lit candle which blew over in the wind, has resulted in serious damage to a Merewether home.

Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home on Caldwell Street after 8:30am yesterday morning, and found the blaze had quickly spread to the kitchen and lounge room.

It took seven fire trucks less than an hour to get control of the blaze which destroyed the home.

The three occupants were alerted by the smoke alarm and managed to make it outside without injury.

Image: Fire and Rescue Merewether.