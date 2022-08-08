Plans Unveiled To Draw 3.9 Million Visitors To Lake Macquarie By 2032

Lake Macquarie Council is tonight expected to put an ambitious plan on display to increase the number of tourists to the city.

A draft Destination Management Plan sets a target of 3.9 million visitors by 2032 and 800,000 overnight visitors.

It identified a number of possible projects to boost numbers, including an expansion of Lake Macquarie airport at Pelican to draw in more operators offering small charter flights and seaplanes capable of landing on the lake.

Another key piece of infrastructure tipped to attract more tourists is already underway, with the developer of the Trinity Point marina seeking approval for more accommodation and a conference centre at the site.

If the amendment to the DA is approved, an extra 65 hotel rooms and 150 serviced apartments will be built along with a 500-seat function centre right on the foreshore at Trinity Point, adjacent to the marina.

The draft plan also suggests a conservation area of more than two thousand hectares be established at Awaba with a range of outdoor and nature-based activities to be served up.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Sue Moore said the draft Destination Management Plan provides a clear direction to make the most of emerging opportunities while managing visitor growth sustainably.

“With our spectacular coastline, the Watagan Mountains and the lake itself all on our doorstep, the opportunities to capitalise on the tourism sector are almost endless,” Cr Moore said.

“Adding to this, we’re home to a growing number of tourism businesses, attractions and projects that continue to add value to our visitor economy, from off-the-grid eco-resorts to international-standard hotels.”

Significant upcoming projects include the Cedar Mill entertainment precinct, set to host major international acts for up to 30,000 people, BlackRock Motor Sports Complex at Wakefield, and a major upgrade of the Hunter Sports Centre at Glendale.

The Mayor said Council will steadily expand the city’s capacity to grow tourism, as well as enhance Lake Macquarie’s product offering over the next five years.

“These are certainly exciting times for our city, and I look forward to working with local tourism and business operators, and the broader community to implement this plan and deliver a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable visitor economy,” she said.

At the Council Meeting this evening Councillors will discuss placing the draft Destination Management Plan 2022-2026 up for public comment for a period of at least 28 days.

More information on the plan can be found on Council’s website.