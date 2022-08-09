Maitland Council to consider CCTV trial

Maitland Council looks set to knock back a proposal to introduce mobile CCTV cameras to monitor vandalism and theft.

There’s already fixed cameras surveilling the City’s regional athletics centre, works and waste depots, admin building and pools.

When Council looked into the use of mobile CCTV by a number of other Councils, it found that the costs outweighed the benefit.

Buying the technology would cost nearly $83,000 with an additional staff member and vehicle adding $65,000 to the bill.

A report into the prospect of a mobile CCTV trial for the LGA will go before Tuesday night’s meeting for councillors consideration.