Newcastle’s tallest building officially cuts the ribbon

Newcastle’s tallest building officially had the ribbon cut on it today.

The Sky Residences bordered by King and Hunter Streets stands at 19 storey’s and is home to 180 apartments, a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments

The development by GWH will soon lose it’s title as the city’s tallest, once their own One Apartments is constructed on the site of Muso’s corner, which will soar to 22 storeys.

Canberra-based developer Doma will then steal the title away, when The Store apartments take the city’s skyline to new levels, at 30 storeys.

GWH will now turn its attention down the road at it’s planned One Apartments which will also be a twin tower development, and Executive Director Grahame Chevalley says there’s lots in the pipeline.

“The One Apartments on National Park Street is on another iconic site at Muso’s Corner and we’ve actually commenced work on that and it’s on the market at the moment.

“It’s another wonderful project which will likely near completion in late 2024, maybe 2025,” Mr Chevalley said.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the new development forms part of council’s plans to revitalise the city.

“One of the bigger issues we were facing many years ago was, before we actually embarked on this vision of revitalising Newcastle was ensuring that people were actually living, working and recreating back in our CBD,” Cr Nelmes said.