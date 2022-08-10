Police Call For Help In Search For Man Missing Since Last Month

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Merriwa since last month.

65-year-old Shane Amidy was last seen at a home in Cullingral Street at Merriwa about 4am on July 14, 2022.

He is believed to be travelling in his Silver Ford Falcon Sedan, 2006 model with registration number YCI-85P.

Shane is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm tall, medium build, with black hair and a black goatee.

Any information, please contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers.