Temporary fix to Broke Road under construction

Singleton Council is moving quickly to open up temporary roads at Broke, following news a permanent solution to flood-affected Broke Road may take ten months. 

A state-wide shortage of concrete box culverts is causing headaches for locals, as it could take 40 weeks get a hold of a sufficient amount to redo the road.

The road was washed away in the devastating July floods. 

Council is however, steaming ahead with a temporary side track on private land to bypass the damage, with work beginning on Wednesday. 

The single lane track, controlled by traffic lights and subject to a load limit, is expected to be operational by next Friday, weather permitting. 

