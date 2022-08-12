More than 90 varroa mite infested properties in NSW, mostly in the Hunter

There have been several additional detections of varroa mite in Hunter beehives in the last day.

Ongoing tracing and surveillance has found seven new infected properties at Duckenfield, Thornton, Tarro, Nelsons Plains and three properties at Anna Bay.

NSW DPI Biosecurity said all of the new detections are within the eradication zone and have clear links through the movement of hives or equipment or are geographically related to other infected hives.

There are now a total 93 infected premises in NSW predominantly in the Hunter.

Both commercial and recreational beekeepers are eligible for funding from the NSW Government.

Latest on the varroa mite response can be found here: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response