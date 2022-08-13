Another step forward for Hunter Sports Centre facelift

It’s another step forward for the Hunter Sports Centre facelift at Glendale with companies being urged to put forward their expressions of interest to undertake the work.

Lake Macquarie City Council is seeking the interest for the construction of the upgraded facility which will include an expanded sports and community centre with improved access and parking, a new athlete testing facility, and the NSW Trampoline Centre of Excellence.

Expressions of interest close on August 26 for the upgrades are expected to be complete in late 2024 and make it possible for the centre to host national and international events and help foster the development of the Hunter Region’s future sports stars.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said the expanded facility will be a significant economic driver for the city.

“Expansion of the Hunter Sports Centre will boost our regional economy by upwards of $16 million, creating about 100 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase alone,” Cr Fraser said.

“With the ability to host national and international-level events, we expect the upgraded facility to attract an extra 260,000 visitors to Lake Macquarie each year.”

The Australian Government has committed $10 million to the project through the Building Better Regions Fund, and $1.51 million through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

The NSW Government has committed $1 million through the Regional Sport Facility Fund, and $12.5 million from its Centre of Excellence Fund towards the NSW Trampoline Centre for Excellence – Australia’s only dedicated Trampoline Centre of Excellence.

Council will contribute the remaining funds through development contributions and other funding sources.

Stay up to date with the latest project information at lakemac.com.au.

To download documentation and submit an expression of interest, please refer to Council’s Tenderlink portal, portal.tenderlink.com.