Investigations still continuing into hundreds of dead fish at Mannering Park

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and the Department of Planning and Environment are still trying to work out what led to hundreds of dead fish being washed up at Lake Macquarie.

On August 5, Central Coast Council and the EPA were called to Mannering Park after a reported fish kill.

Officers observed hundreds of dead fish of various species and sizes greying around the gills.

The fish were collected and disposed of appropriately and various water samples were taken. Samples of the fish were also taken away for testing.

The greying around the gills did suggest a decrease in oxygen content in the water could have been to blame which is a naturally occurring event and responsible for many fish deaths.

The Department of Planning and Environment labs tested for a full suite of metals and found levels below the ANZECC marine water quality guidelines (where guidelines are available). Preliminary water results for pesticides were also measured at below the laboratory limit. Levels of pH and electrical conductivity are within normal ranges for a saline lake.

Full pesticide, water results and tests on the fish are expected by next week.

The investigation remains ongoing. If the community has any further information that may assist with the EPA’s investigation, please call 131 555.